ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 338,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $57.74 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

