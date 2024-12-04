Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 652,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 736,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

OPRA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 135.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 334.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

