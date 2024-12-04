OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.80. 315,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 297,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get OppFi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OppFi

OppFi Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

The company has a market cap of $662.09 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,671.25. This represents a 41.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $155,098.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,072 shares in the company, valued at $663,782.40. This represents a 18.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $2,457,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $355,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.