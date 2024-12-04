Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $48.67 on Top Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $963.15 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $48.67 or 0.00050646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 47.71713488 USD and is up 13.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $1,315,112,253.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

