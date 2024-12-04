OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.32 and last traded at $177.49, with a volume of 94309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.