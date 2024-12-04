Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Pacific Alliance China Land shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 57,447 shares trading hands.

Pacific Alliance China Land Trading Down 99.0 %

The company has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18.

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

