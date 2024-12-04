Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 22.1% – Time to Sell?

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

