Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 16,200 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Old Republic International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

