Paloma Partners Management Co Has $720,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 97.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072 in the last three months. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FOX Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

