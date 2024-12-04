Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 258 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

