Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241,506 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
ESPR stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $640.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
