Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $5.79 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 412,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AxoGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Down 0.8 %

AXGN stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $635.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.06. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

