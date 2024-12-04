Parsifal Capital Management LP Sells 10,203 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $47,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $334.90 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.43 and its 200 day moving average is $338.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.