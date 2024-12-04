Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,218,413.97. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20.

On Friday, October 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $21.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.94. 15,568,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,198,684. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.