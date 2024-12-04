Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 39,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Paycore Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$93.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

