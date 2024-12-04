PDT Partners LLC Invests $448,000 in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 309.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 76.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,683 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth $58,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Insider Activity at Anterix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

