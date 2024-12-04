PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,385 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.