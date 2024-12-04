Penn Mutual Asset Management Acquires 11,000 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Penn Mutual Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTTR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

