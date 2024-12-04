Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.4829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.