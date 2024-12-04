Petrus Trust Company LTA Grows Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 363.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 175,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perion Network by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 436.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $442.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PERI

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.