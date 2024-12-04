Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $933,000 Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $35,540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,006.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 307,824 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 152.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 141,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,075 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

In other news, CEO David J. Wilson bought 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,226. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

