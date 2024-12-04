Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $1.25 Million in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Indivior comprises about 0.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDV. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Indivior in the third quarter worth $2,477,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INDV shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Indivior Stock Down 0.3 %

Indivior stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.