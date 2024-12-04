Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $764,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,304.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,257.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,188.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $726.58 and a one year high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

