Petrus Trust Company LTA Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after buying an additional 989,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.