Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 556,970 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000.

Pharvaris Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

