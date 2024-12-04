Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,000. Amerant Bancorp accounts for about 2.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTB. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of ($999.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTB. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

