Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys 607,893 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 158.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,893 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.39% of ASP Isotopes worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in ASP Isotopes by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASPI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $349.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.27. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

ASP Isotopes Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

