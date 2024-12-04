Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 382,409 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises 1.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after buying an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after buying an additional 195,882 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

