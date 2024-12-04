Philosophy Capital Management LLC Buys 15,685 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

