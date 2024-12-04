Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:FENG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

