PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.