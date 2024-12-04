PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
PCK stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.34.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
