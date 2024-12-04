PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PDX opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $101,434.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,773,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,348,246.28. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 209,473 shares of company stock worth $5,339,214 in the last ninety days.

