PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 2nd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PFL stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

