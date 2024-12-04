Pingora Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pingora Partners LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,748,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

