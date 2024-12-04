Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,422,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

