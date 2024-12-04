Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

RDVY opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

