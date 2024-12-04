Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,086.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,612.20 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $177.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

