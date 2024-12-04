Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

