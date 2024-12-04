Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 9,401 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $516.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.28. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $517.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

