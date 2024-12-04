Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.84.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.02.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

