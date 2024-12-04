Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,720 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Tuya worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tuya by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 91.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 633,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 302,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Trading Up 5.2 %

TUYA stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.