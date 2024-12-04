POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 3127640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

