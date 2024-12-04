Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 1,901 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 142.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th.

NYSE:SFBS opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $724,285.20. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

