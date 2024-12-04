Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2,941,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,885.34. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $53,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,415.95. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

