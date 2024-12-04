Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This represents a 152.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

