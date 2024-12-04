Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 150.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 239.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 503.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Innospec by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.97 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

