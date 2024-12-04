Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

