Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,332,298 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $144,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

