Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,364,960 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,364,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,907,000. Canadian National Railway makes up 0.4% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Canadian National Railway at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

