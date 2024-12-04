Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 97,991 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,688 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 97,991 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of Performance Food Group worth $126,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $3,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

